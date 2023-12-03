Light snow likely overnight into Sunday AM

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Another round of flurries and light snow is on the way for our area overnight. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20s with light southeast winds at 3-8 mph. Light snow will arrive after midnight and is expected to wrap up after 9 am Sunday. Snowfall amounts are expected to be minor, less than 1″. Anticipate there to be slick roads throughout southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa through Sunday morning.

Snowfall forecast (KTTC)

Following early morning snow showers, quieter weather settles in for the remainder of Sunday. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be light out of the north at 3-8 mph.

Precip forecast (KTTC)

Temperatures will continue to be above normal into the upcoming week with an overall quiet weather pattern. Monday night into Tuesday morning could see a chance for stray to isolated snow showers with stray to isolated rain showers on Saturday.

On Monday, highs will be in the upper 30s to low 40s with highs in the mid-30s on Tuesday. Afternoon highs are expected to reach the low 40s on Wednesday before climbing into the upper 40s on Thursday. Temperatures will remain mild in the 30s and 40s through the weekend.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.