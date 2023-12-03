Light snow likely overnight into Sunday AM

Above-average temperature trend continues next week
By Sarah Gannon
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 7:17 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Another round of flurries and light snow is on the way for our area overnight. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20s with light southeast winds at 3-8 mph. Light snow will arrive after midnight and is expected to wrap up after 9 am Sunday. Snowfall amounts are expected to be minor, less than 1″. Anticipate there to be slick roads throughout southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa through Sunday morning.

Snowfall forecast
Snowfall forecast(KTTC)

Following early morning snow showers, quieter weather settles in for the remainder of Sunday. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be light out of the north at 3-8 mph.

Precip forecast
Precip forecast(KTTC)

Temperatures will continue to be above normal into the upcoming week with an overall quiet weather pattern. Monday night into Tuesday morning could see a chance for stray to isolated snow showers with stray to isolated rain showers on Saturday.

On Monday, highs will be in the upper 30s to low 40s with highs in the mid-30s on Tuesday. Afternoon highs are expected to reach the low 40s on Wednesday before climbing into the upper 40s on Thursday. Temperatures will remain mild in the 30s and 40s through the weekend.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RPD responds to T.J. Maxx Plaza
UPDATE: Armed man in crisis at shopping center confirmed dead
FILE - In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin...
Inmate who stabbed Derek Chauvin 22 times is charged with attempted murder, prosecutors say
Minnesota Twins Logo
Twins announce new lead television and radio broadcasters
More than 550 Soldiers from the 34th Infantry Division “Red Bulls” will go on a 10-month-long...
Minnesota National Guard ‘Red Bulls” deploying to Middle East
Mustafa Bush
Rochester man pleads not guilty to 2022 murder of girlfriend, drug charge

Latest News

Sarah's 6pm Saturday forecast - 12/2/23
Sarah's 6pm Saturday forecast - 12/2/23
Latest Model Run for Snow (4 a.m.)
Quiet day today with increasing clouds; Sunday AM snow expected
Increasing Clouds for Saturday and Sunday AM light snow for eastern counties
Increasing Clouds for Saturday and Sunday AM light snow for eastern counties
KTTC News at 10
KTTC WX - Warm next week