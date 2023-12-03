KTTC holds annual Christmas Anonymous toy drive

By Matt Rineer
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 6:44 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A yearly tradition of giving those in need a happy holiday season.

KTTC News hosted its annual toy drive in partnership with Christmas Anonymous on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Throughout the day cars lined up outside the KTTC studio donating toys for children of all ages.

“They come rain or shine or snow, I could tell you there was a snowstorm one year, they came, and it’s just fantastic this community really reaches out and steps up when there’s people in need especially at Christmas time,” Christmas Anonymous vice president Gail Sauter said.

Christmas anonymous has been around for more than 50 years and has partnered with KTTC for more than 20 years to bring this toy drive together to support those in need at Rochester.

“My Christmas doesn’t start until this Christmas anonymous is over,” Sauter said. “The gratitude for the people when they come to shop for their kids is just amazing. It gives you the reason why we celebrate Christmas.”

The toys will be available to families that qualify, on Saturday December 9, at the Christ United Methodist Church.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RPD responds to T.J. Maxx Plaza
UPDATE: Armed man in crisis at shopping center confirmed dead
FILE - In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin...
Inmate who stabbed Derek Chauvin 22 times is charged with attempted murder, prosecutors say
Minnesota Twins Logo
Twins announce new lead television and radio broadcasters
More than 550 Soldiers from the 34th Infantry Division “Red Bulls” will go on a 10-month-long...
Minnesota National Guard ‘Red Bulls” deploying to Middle East
Mustafa Bush
Rochester man pleads not guilty to 2022 murder of girlfriend, drug charge

Latest News

The Chateau Theater sees packed crowd for its winter market
The Chateau Theater sees packed crowd for its winter market
KTTC Weekend News at 6
KTTC holds annual Christmas Anonymous toy drive
KTTC Weekend News at 6
The Chateau Theater sees packed crowd for its winter market
HOUSING STABILITY FUNDING FAILED
HOUSING STABILITY FUNDING FAILED