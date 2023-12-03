KTTC holds annual Christmas Anonymous toy drive

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A yearly tradition of giving those in need a happy holiday season.

KTTC News hosted its annual toy drive in partnership with Christmas Anonymous on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Throughout the day cars lined up outside the KTTC studio donating toys for children of all ages.

“They come rain or shine or snow, I could tell you there was a snowstorm one year, they came, and it’s just fantastic this community really reaches out and steps up when there’s people in need especially at Christmas time,” Christmas Anonymous vice president Gail Sauter said.

Christmas anonymous has been around for more than 50 years and has partnered with KTTC for more than 20 years to bring this toy drive together to support those in need at Rochester.

“My Christmas doesn’t start until this Christmas anonymous is over,” Sauter said. “The gratitude for the people when they come to shop for their kids is just amazing. It gives you the reason why we celebrate Christmas.”

The toys will be available to families that qualify, on Saturday December 9, at the Christ United Methodist Church.

