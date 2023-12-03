Gov. Tim Walz named next chair of Democratic Governors Association

Gov. Tim Walz
Gov. Tim Walz(Quinn Gorham)
By Megan Zemple
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 1:23 PM CST
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) – Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced Saturday that he’s been named the next Chair of Democratic Governors Association.

“I look forward to taking that record of winning and delivering to this role, and building on the DGA’s record of success as we have an exciting map of eleven governor’s races next year,” said Walz in a statement.

Walz was elected to the post by his 23 fellow Democratic governors at the DGA’s annual meeting in Phoenix, Arizona.

