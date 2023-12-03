Gov. Tim Walz named next chair of Democratic Governors Association

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) – Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced Saturday that he’s been named the next Chair of Democratic Governors Association.

“I look forward to taking that record of winning and delivering to this role, and building on the DGA’s record of success as we have an exciting map of eleven governor’s races next year,” said Walz in a statement.

Walz was elected to the post by his 23 fellow Democratic governors at the DGA’s annual meeting in Phoenix, Arizona.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.