Dense fog this morning, cloudy conditions for Sunday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Temperatures are warmer than normal for the start of the new week. This morning overnight lows were in the lower 30s for many counties across the region. Rochester’s overnight low was 30 degrees, which is more than ten degrees above average. The warmer conditions at the surface coupled with cooler conditions in the lower atmosphere created dense fog throughout the region. Visibility is done to half a mile or less in Olmsted, Dodge, and Floyd counties this morning. The foggy conditions will dissipate gradually throughout the first half of Sunday. Today’s forecast will be calm and cloudy with high temperatures across the region in the mid to upper 30s.

Foggy Conditions Signal Hill Live Cam (KTTC)

Visibility (KTTC)

The next system to roll through Olmsted County will be through Monday night and Tuesday morning. A low-pressure system from western Canada will provide us with the next snow chance. This morning’s models are not in agreement, but there is a stray, to isolated, chance for light snowfall during that period in Olmsted County. Right now, accumulations will be on the lower side less than 0.5″.

Precip Forecast (KTTC)

This week a warming trend will take shape across SE Minnesota and NE Iowa. By Thursday this week, Rochester may see temperatures close to 15 degrees or more above average for the first full week of December. Conditions will also be slightly breezy Wednesday through the end of this week with some sunshine.

7-Day Forecast (KTTC)

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.