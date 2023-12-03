The Chateau Theater sees packed crowd for its winter market

By Matt Rineer
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – More than one hundred people gathered in downtown Rochester to shop and support local businesses.

The Chateau Theatre held its second ever winter market, which was hosted by Threshold Arts, the Night Market (Choo-choo-ca-Chew), and Astro Events.

More than 40 different local vendors were present showcasing their products. Which included toys, art, clothing, food and much more.

“It’s wonderful it’s amazing to see people come out and support these local business owners in one collective place. “It’s a great way to really kick off or maybe finish your holiday shopping if you haven’t done so, and its exactly what our vision is for this space here at the Chateau,” Founder of Threshold Arts Naura Anderson said.

The event’s organizers hope this event inspires attendants to continue supporting local businesses.

“All this talent is local,” Anderson said. “To bring it under one roof is fantastic but I really do hope that people start forming relationships with these people, visiting their businesses regularly and support those individuals that make our incredible town what it is.”

Even if you missed Saturday’s market, you can learn more about the businesses that were in attendance on the Chateau Theater website.

