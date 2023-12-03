Charles City Fire Rescue assists neighboring department with structure fire

CHARLES CITY, Iowa (KTTC) – Charles City Fire Rescue responded to a call for help from a neighboring department on Saturday with a structure fire off Highway 18.

According to the fire department’s Facebook post, the fire was at a rural area which prompted the need for extra personnel and water.

Charles City Fire Rescue said no one was hurt, but the building was significantly damaged.

KTTC reached out to the fire department for more information regarding the fire and was told there was no new information available at the moment.

