19-year-old dies after being trapped in landslide at Minneopa State Park

The green "Minneopa State Park" sign outside of Mankato, Minn.
The green "Minneopa State Park" sign outside of Mankato, Minn.(KEYC News Now)
By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 8:28 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The body of a 19-year-old was recovered Saturday night following a landslide at Minneopa State Park.

According to the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office, a 911 call was received just before 5 pm Saturday of a landslide at Minneopa State Park Falls area and someone was trapped under the earth that had collapsed.  Emergency workers were able to locate the party trapped.   They located a 19 year old male that was determined to be deceased once recovered.  

This incident remains under investigation at this time and the Sheriff’s Office will release more information when it is available

The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office was assited by the Mankato Departement of Public Safety Police and Fire Divisions, Minnesota State Patrol, South Bend Fire Department, Lake Crystal Fire Department, and Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service.

