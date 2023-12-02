Teaming up to provide safe spaces for those in need this winter

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – As winter sets in, warmth becomes more important, especially for those without a permanent place to call home.

The Rochester Salvation Army and the Catholic Charities are working together to provide additional shelter for those in need.

The Salvation Army’s downtown social services center will serve as an overflow site for Catholic Charities’ Rochester warming center.

If needed, warming center staff will make use of the Salvation Army’s resources to provide additional care.

“But there’s a difference between having a place to go, during the day where there’s a lot more options, versus having a place to go at night where there’s very few,” said Steve Friederich, program director for the Rochester Salvation Army. “Talking with the warming shelter, they expressed to us how they have had to turn away some people, right now, just due to capacity and we wanted to step up and see if we could fill in the gap,” Rochester Salvation Army program director Steve Friederich said.

The social services center will start operating as an overflow site Friday, with the plan to continue this partnership until the end of March.

