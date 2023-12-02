Sports 12/1

KTTC sports extra logo
By Julian Mitchell and Nik Speliopoulos
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 11:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –

Part 1 Includes:

- Lourdes vs. 1 Goodhue (HSGBB)

- 3 Stewartville vs. Pine Island (HSGBB)

- 15 Dover-Eyota vs. 16 Chatfield (HSGBB)

- Austin vs. Kasson-Mantorville (HSGBB)

Part 2 Includes:

- Lewiston-Altura vs. St. Charles (HSGBB)

- Zumbrota-Mazeppa Wrestling Triangular Meet w/ Mayo and Pine Island

- Osseo vs. 17 Dodge County (Boy’s Hockey)

Part 3 Includes:

- Northland vs. RCTC (WBB)

- Northland vs. RCTC (MBB)

- RCTC FB National Championship Preview

- KTTC Play of the Week

