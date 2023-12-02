Rochester recognizes those who go above and beyond

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Since 1984, the mayor of Rochester has recognized the efforts of the city residents who make a difference in the community.

On Friday, the 40th annual Mayor’s Medal of Honor event took place at the Mayo Civic Center.

Rochester Mayor Kim Norton and past recipients of the award honored this year’s winners.

“We have to continue this sense of community building community and working through the tough times, remembering that we have so much to be to be proud of and happy for in our lives and in our community,” Mayor Norton said. “As exemplified here by the folks who do such great work.”

14 nominees were recognized for their work in a variety of categories, including human services, sustainability, education and diversity.

