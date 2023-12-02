Recognizing suicide warning signs and causes.

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After a frightening night at a Rochester shopping center ended in tragedy when a man died by suicide, mental health is at the forefront.

Suicide rates across Minnesota are rising even more every year. According to the Minnesota Department of Health, more than 800 Minnesotans died by suicided in 2022. Another staggering statistic, suicide was responsible for more than 50,000 deaths in 2021, according to the CDC that is one death every 11 minutes.

“You are not alone in this fight,” mental health expert Mathew Bjorngaard said.

Bjorngaard survived his own battle with mental illness and now helps others through the National Alliance on Mental Illness also known as NAMI.

“Knowing that there are other folks out there who have their own stories to tell, who have survived and are thriving,” Bjorngaard said.

Talking about wanting to die, plotting, extreme mood swings, increased drug and alcohol use are all warning signs to be on the lookout for.

“If there is one thing that you can remember it’s too remember that you are not alone in that moment and to reach out to someone,” Bjorngaard said.

Bjorngaard explained the causes of suicide are complex and multiple causes can lead someone to end their life.

However, if someone you know is experiencing a crisis, NAMI said you should not leave the person alone, remove anything that could cause harm and connect them with resources.

“Family members, friends are vitally important as long as the parties on the other end are willing to listen without judgement,” Bjorngaard explained.

According to NAMI, today’s easy access to firearms is also partially to blame for the rise in suicides and should serve as a reminder to practice safe gun storage.

“The more access that someone has to a firearm in those moments of impulsivity, the worse this problem is going to get,” Bjorngaard said.

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, the 988 crisis lifeline is available with trained professionals.

More local resources:

