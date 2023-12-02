Quiet day today with increasing clouds; Sunday AM snow expected

Increasing Clouds for Saturday and Sunday AM light snow for eastern counties
By David Burgett
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 9:57 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Cold overnight low temperatures to kick off the weekend! Low temperatures around the area were in the upper teens and lower 20s. Today you can expect temperatures to warm up into the upper 30s in Olmsted County, SE Minnesota, and NE Iowa. Saturday’s forecast will have increasing clouds towards the late afternoon and evening hours with calm winds out of the SE from 5-10 mph.

Day Planner
Day Planner(KTTC)

The next weather maker will be here through the overnight hours and into Sunday morning. This system will come southeast of Minnesota and move through Missouri and Illinois on Sunday morning. The backend of the low-pressure system will bring our eastern counties light snowfall through the early morning hours of Sunday. Accumulations are less than an inch for Olmsted County and all eastern counties in the viewing region. There is another chance for us to pick up additional light snow on Monday night when another weathermaker slides through our area too.

Latest Model Run for Snow (4 a.m.)
Latest Model Run for Snow (4 a.m.)(KTTC)

In addition, this coming week, a warm-up will take shape toward Thursday and Friday. High temperatures, right now, are forecasted to be about 15 degrees above average and into the mid to upper 40s. The majority of next week will also be slightly breezy with winds ranging from 15-20 mph with gusts in the low 20s.

Gradual Warm Up
Gradual Warm Up(KTTC)

I hope you have a great start to December!

7-Day Forecast
7-Day Forecast(KTTC)

