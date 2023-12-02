Olmsted County fails to get funding for Housing Stability Center

Olmsted County
Olmsted County(kttc)
By Olivia Prondzinski
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:37 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Olmsted County Housing and Redevelopment Authority was denied $10 million to help fund a Housing Stability Center. Minnesota Department of Human Services denied the grant Friday.

“Despite the unfavorable outcome, this setback does not signal the end of the road. Olmsted County will continue exploring options and collaborating with community partners to enhance resources and services for people experiencing homelessness in our county,” Olmsted County housing and planning director Dave Dunn said.

The county originally planned on converting the Residences of Old Town Hall on the east side of Rochester into an overnight homeless shelter.

The east side neighborhood voiced their concerns over the proposed homeless shelter.

“Our shelters are at capacity,” Olmsted County Board of Commissioners chair Gregg Wright said. “Everyone deserves a safe space to rest their head at night, and we are committed to working with our community partners as we move forward with finding shelter and housing solutions.”

In the meantime, the Rochester Community Warming Center will continue to provide emergency overnight shelter for adults.

