A look back at the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The hurricane season officially wrapped up on Thursday with the 2023 season ranking as another above-active year for activity. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) released their predictions in May for the hurricane season and originally said the Atlantic region would experience a near-normal season. The NHC predicted that we would have a range of 12-17 named storms, 5-9 hurricanes, and 1-4 major hurricanes. The outlook was then updated in August to reflect an above-normal season. This year the Atlantic churned up 20 named storms, 7 hurricanes, and 3 major hurricanes making it the fourth most named storms within a season.

The NHC released their original outlook in May for the Atlantic season. The 2023 forecast from the NHC reflects the higher end of the organization's original predictions of a near normal season. (KTTC)

Twenty-named storms are a substantial amount, but only one or two made landfall in the United States throughout the summer and fall months. Hurricane Idalia made landfall towards the end of August this year, while Ophelia landed in North Carolina in September as a Tropical Storm. Earlier this year conditions were favorable for tropical activity back in January for an unnamed storm. This unnamed storm was a subtropical storm, which has the criteria of having wind speeds more than 39 mph, free of clouds at the center of circulation, and heavy thunderstorm activity from the center.

2023 tropical cyclone and hurricane names that were used throughout the season. This year 20 names were used including January's unnamed subtropical cyclone. (KTTC)

Hurricane Idalia is one of the more well-known events of the 2023 Atlantic season. Hurricane Idalia originally started as a disturbance off the coast of Central America region it then traveled more NW and eventually into the Gulf of Mexico. After it reached the Gulf of Mexico it started to go through rapid intensification primarily starting on August 29, with very small amounts of wind shear and warm ocean temperatures. Idalia eventually became a hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico based on a 5 a.m. advisory on the morning of the 29th. Throughout the remaining hours leading into August 30, the storm system would continue to rapidly intensify into a Category 4 hurricane. Before landfall in Keaton Beach, Florida, at 7:45 a.m., the storm was downgraded to a Category 3 hurricane with winds at 125 mph. The system went through a process known as the Eyewall Replacement Cycle.

Hurricane Idalia underwent rapid intensification leading up to landfall in Keaton Beach Florida the morning of August 30. Idalia made landfall as a Category 3 hurricane with heavy rainfall, storm surge around 9-12 feet, and windspeeds at 125 mph. (KTTC)

The Eyewall Replacement Cycle is still a weather phenomenon studied and researched by scientists and meteorologists. The ERC allows a second eyewall to form in place of the original eye. Hurricane Ian went through a similar phenomenon in 2022 before it made landfall in Florida during the 2022 season. Scientists conclude this process may happen based primarily on moisture or windspeed differences between the two eyewalls. One theory involves the diameter of the old eye being too small, which would be linked to the disorganization of convection in the smaller eyewall and the outside eyewall forms with new convection. On the other hand, if the outside winds become too strong it will break down the inner eyewall. The last theory says the inner eyewall’s moisture and energy are taken during the new one’s formation.

Eyewall Replacement Cycle (KTTC)

Hurricane activity typically peaks primarily in September partly due to wind shear reduction, and the ocean temperatures being very warm during those months. Even though we did see high activity season with named storms we are in a strong El Nino season. El Nino and La Nina are primarily known to influence winter weather patterns, but they may influence the hurricane seasons too. An El Nino phase is when the Pacific waters are typically warmer based on ocean dynamics this will make the atmosphere more stable in the Atlantic with less vertical wind shear therefore providing conditions less conducive for tropical cyclone formation. La Nina conditions take the opposite influence allowing for conditions to be more favorable for hurricane formation.

Throughout the Atlantic Hurricane Season, a strong El Nino persisted. El Nino phases typically diminish hurricane activity. (KTTC)

