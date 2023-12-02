Keeping your holidays safe with decoration safety

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – As holiday lights and Christmas trees go firefighters remind you to use care when you’re decorating your home.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, nearly 800 house fires happen each year in the U.S. because of holiday decorations. More than one third of those fires are started by candles.

Firefighters say you should always keep candles away from decorations and other things that can burn and always blow them out when you leave or go to bed.

Also take time to inspect all light strands.

“You want to make sure you have all the bulbs intact, nothing’s broken, none of the interior wires are exposed. Along the long line of it, where all of the bulbs connect, make sure that’s in good condition, too; make sure there’s no cuts, no frays, nothing like that,” motor operator Spencer Klemm said.

As for real Christmas trees keep at least three feet from any heat source, water them daily and turn off tree lights before leaving home or going to bed.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.