Keeping your holidays safe with decoration safety

By KTTC Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 8:09 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – As holiday lights and Christmas trees go firefighters remind you to use care when you’re decorating your home.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, nearly 800 house fires happen each year in the U.S. because of holiday decorations. More than one third of those fires are started by candles.

Firefighters say you should always keep candles away from decorations and other things that can burn and always blow them out when you leave or go to bed.

Also take time to inspect all light strands.

“You want to make sure you have all the bulbs intact, nothing’s broken, none of the interior wires are exposed. Along the long line of it, where all of the bulbs connect, make sure that’s in good condition, too; make sure there’s no cuts, no frays, nothing like that,” motor operator Spencer Klemm said.

As for real Christmas trees keep at least three feet from any heat source, water them daily and turn off tree lights before leaving home or going to bed.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RPD responds to T.J. Maxx Plaza
UPDATE: Armed man in crisis at shopping center confirmed dead
FILE - In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin...
Inmate who stabbed Derek Chauvin 22 times is charged with attempted murder, prosecutors say
Minnesota Twins Logo
Twins announce new lead television and radio broadcasters
More than 550 Soldiers from the 34th Infantry Division “Red Bulls” will go on a 10-month-long...
Minnesota National Guard ‘Red Bulls” deploying to Middle East
FILE - Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller reacts during the first half of an NFL football...
Bills linebacker Von Miller turns himself in on felony domestic violence charge

Latest News

Bringing yuletide cheer to Oxbow Park: ZooDazzle returns after four years
A busy night at oxbow
Bringing yuletide cheer to Oxbow Park: “ZooDazzle” returns after four years
Depression, suicide generic
Recognizing suicide warning signs and causes
Rochester Salvation Army will serve as an overflow site this winter
Teaming up to provide safe spaces for those in need this winter