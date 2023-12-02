Bringing yuletide cheer to Oxbow Park: “ZooDazzle” returns after four years

By Noah Caplan
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BYRON, Minn. (KTTC) – For the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic, Oxbow Park and Zollman Zoo brought back “ZooDazzle,” its traditionally annual holiday event.

This year, the event features over 200,000 lights across the park, along with other holiday activities, a raffle, and an appearance from Santa Claus.

This “ZooDazzle” was Oxbow’s first in its brand new nature center.

“Obviously, it looks quite different because we have a brand new Nature Center,” said Oxbow Park Board of Directors VP Kristina Nelson. “We also have a new entrance to the zoo. We have a new zoo, walkways and so there’s so many different new things to see. And so ‘ZooDazzle’ has really been reimagined, but we’ve kept a lot of the traditional things like visiting with Santa as well as you know, the cookies that everybody loves.”

Oxbow Park says it will keep its lights on for another week.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

