Understanding Minnesota’s new law impacting ice anglers

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - As we head into winter many ice anglers will be hitting the lakes to cast their lines.

However, a new law in Minnesota may require them to make some changes to their fishing routines.

Ice fishing may be a relaxing pastime, but it takes plenty of setup.

“You got your ice house, you got your augers, your electronics, your machines, there’s just so much stuff,” said Captain Jarrid Houston, a fishing guide.

Houston isn’t too worried about the items people bring onto the lake, he’s more concerned about what many leave behind.

“For as long as I can remember, I’ve been picking up trash on lakes, especially during the ice season,” Houston said.

A new law went into effect in July to deter people from littering when they ice fish.

“We do get a lot of complaints from the public. And that’s what really led to this legislation,” said Major Robert Gorecki, Minnesota DNR’s Operations Manager.

Ice anglers are not allowed to deposit litter, debris, cigarettes, and many forms of waste outside their ice shelter or vehicle directly on the ice.

They’re required to put those items in a container that’s secured to their shelter, which will then be taken away when they leave.

The law also addresses the DNR’s concerns about people leaving their sewage behind.

“Unfortunately, we have had people empty their septic tanks and other things like that from their fish houses before they leave the ice, which, of course is an environmental concern, a health concern from the public as well,” Gorecki said.

People who litter may be charged with a petty misdemeanor that carries a $100 fine.

But this first season, DNR officials said they’ll take a mainly educational approach as people learn about the new law.

