Twins announce new lead television and radio broadcasters

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Twins announced the team’s new lead television and radio broadcasters for the upcoming season.

Cory Provus will move from radio to become the club’s new television play-by-play voice while Kris Atteberry will take over as lead play-by-play announcer on radio.

“Cory and Kris have been integral parts of the soundtrack of spring, summer and fall across Twins Territory for many years and we are thrilled to continue these relationships as they step into their new roles,” said Twins President & CEO Dave St. Peter. “The bonds they forge across our organization translate into a storytelling ability that is uniquely theirs; I am supremely confident that both will continue the Twins’ legacy of broadcast excellence.”

Provus spent the last 12 seasons (2012-23) in the radio booth calling all spring training, regular season and postseason broadcasts while also filling in on TV from time to time.

Before coming to the Twins, Provus spent three seasons (2009-11) in Milwaukee as radio play-by-play announcer for the Brewers. Provus started his career with the Chicago Cubs as pre-game and post-game show host. He is a Chicago Native.

Atteberry has spent the last 17 seasons (2007-23) with the Twins as the Pregame Lineup Card and Postgame Download host on Twins radio. Prior to joining the Twins, he called games on radio and TV for the then-independent St. Paul Saints from 2002 through 2006. Before that, Atteberry spent three seasons calling games for the Sioux Falls Canaries in South Dakota. Atteberry is a native of Bozeman, Montana.

The Twins said they will announce more broadcast details for 2024, including the schedule, the television broadcast home, and the club’s full TV, radio and Spanish-language talent lineup, later in the offseason.

We are pleased to announce our new lead television and radio broadcast talent for the 2024 season, @CoryProvus and Kris Atteberry! pic.twitter.com/anyCNIXsu9 — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) December 1, 2023

