Senate tour focuses on wastewater needs in area communities

ZUMBROTA, Minn. (KTTC) – Five communities in southeast Minnesota are collaborating on a multi-million dollar project they hope will receive support from state lawmakers.

Zumbrota, Pine Island, Goodhue, Wanamingo and the Prairie Island Indian Community are joining forces to build a new wastewater treatment, which would come with a more than $100-million price tag.

Now community leaders are turning to state lawmakers for help. On Thursday, members of the Senate Capital Investment Committee learned more about the proposed project during a tour of southeastern Minnesota.

“Wastewater treatment is one of those things we’re seeing in all the communities in Minnesota, a lot of the communities,” Senator John Jasinski, a Republican from Faribault, said. “So, this is a plan that actually regionalizes it, so it puts a bunch of projects together into one, which we think makes a lot of sense.”

The proposed project has already received $10-million as part of the state’s 2023 bonding bill. The communities are hopeful state funding will cover 50-percent of the total cost.

“When you’re looking at a project of this scope, it’s going to be individually expensive for each community, but when you combine them, you are able to spread those dollars out, and it’s going to be financially feasible for both the state, but also those individual communities,” Pine Island Mayor David Friese said.

The communities plan to move forward with the project regardless of if the state kicks in additional funds. However, they say the support of the state would go a long way for all five communities. Without the additional state assistance, city leaders said monthly bills for residents could increase by as much as $250 per month.

“We have aging facilities and we’re all going to be needing improvements in the future; a collaborative effort between these communities is huge,” Wanamingo Mayor Ryan Holmes said.

The senate reconvenes February 12, with the goal of having a decision made about which projects will receive funding by the middle of May.

“There is a lot of wants and there’s a lot of needs. And what I think we really need to do is concentrate on the needs. There’s a lot of projects out there that would be great and some great wants, but these are projects that are really needed in Minnesota,” Jasinski added.

The Senate Capital Investment Committee also visited Wabasha and Red Wing Thursday to check in on other potential projects.

