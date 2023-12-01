Rochester man pleads not guilty to 2022 murder of girlfriend, drug charge

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Mustafa Bush, 40, the man accused of murdering Kim Robinson in 2022, pleaded not guilty to three charges in court Friday.

Bush is charged with 2nd degree murder with intent, 2nd degree murder without intent while committing a felony and 1st degree drug possession while having 50 grams or more of cocaine or methamphetamine. The first charge carries a maximum sentence of 40 years. The latter two charges combined carry maximum sentences of 70 years.

On December 26, 2022 deputies were dispatched to the scene of a suspicious death. A woman walking her dog on West River Road NW in Rochester spotted a body with no clothes on near the intersection of River Bluff Lane NW and West River Road NW. Blood was found on the shoulder of the road. The body was placed perpendicular to the road. Investigators say drag marks were visible in the snow.

Bush and Robinson lived together in a home in southeast Rochester. According to family, they had dated for about two years.

Bush’s jury trial date is set to be scheduled after Friday’s hearing.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.