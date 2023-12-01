Plainview cupcake shop needs your help to win national competition

Cakes ETC
Cakes ETC(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PLAINVIEW, Minn. (KTTC) – Cakes Etcetera, a local cupcake shop in Plainview, is in the running for “The Greatest Baker” presented by Buddy Valastro.

Samantha Fisk owns the famous cupcake shop and needs the public’s help to win the competition.

The public can vote for Fisk for free once per day, or can donate money to vote more times. Money donated goes to supporting families dealing with pediatric cancer.

The winner of the competition for the public vote would have their work shared in Bake from Scratch magazine, win $10,000, and meet renowned baker, Buddy Valastro.

Valastro is best known as the “Cake Boss” and is a pastry chef known for crafting cakes.

Fisk said she would donate money to Revive Hope Goods as part of winning the $10,000, if she were to win.

The first cut for voting is on Thursday, December 7 at 9 p.m. central time.

You can vote for Samantha here.

To learn more about the competition, click here.

