Olde Fashioned Christmas in Plainview

PLAINVIEW, Minn. (KTTC) –Now you can experience an ‘Olde Fashioned Christmas’ hosted by the city of Plainview and the Planview Lions Club from Dec. 1 - 2. Visitors can expect local shopping, crafts, cookie walk, music, tree lighting, food, horse-drawn wagon rides and of course, Santa. Midwest Access was LIVE Friday with host Kamie Roesler to preview some of the events including an interview with Plainview Mayor Aaron Luckstein.

To check for scheduling and times you can check out the website here or event flyer.

