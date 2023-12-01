Northern Lights tonight; Mild temperatures ahead

Highs in the 30s and 40s
By Nick Jansen
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Northern Lights will be possible across the northern portion of the country Thursday night and Friday morning. The forecast is looking great for viewing, so get those cameras read.

Northern Lights
Northern Lights(KTTC)

The best viewing tonight will be after 10 p.m. Current projections suggest the peak viewing could be from 12 a.m. to 3 a.m.

Cloud cover
Cloud cover(KTTC)

Cloud cover shouldn’t hinder the viewing across SE MN or NE IA. Skies will stay mainly clear tonight with some high-level clouds.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)

A weather-maker will move across the central U.S. this weekend and will bring the chance of light snowfall to the area late Saturday into Sunday. Temperatures will stay in the middle and upper 30s Saturday through Wednesday. Highs will warm into the 40s by late next week.

Nick

