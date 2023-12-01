MN DNR offering harvest opportunities to fight CWD

The DNR is taking action to curb the spread of Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) after recent discoveries this hunting season.
By Michael McShane
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) -The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is taking action to curb the spread of Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) after recent discoveries this hunting season.

Hunters will soon be able to harvest deer during a late-season CWD management hunt.

Deer Permit Area 342, near Wabasha, is being added to other DPAs in southeastern Minnesota and the south metro area.

A deer recently harvested there tested positive for CWD.

The late-season hunt will run from Dec. 15-17.

To encourage participation, the DNR allows for more flexibility in licenses and permits and there are no restrictions on the number of deer a hunter can take.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RPD responds to T.J. Maxx Plaza
UPDATE: Armed man in crisis at shopping center confirmed dead
Goodhue teen killed in Randolph crash
Goodhue teen killed in Randolph crash Wednesday
Connor Bowman vacates town home
Former Mayo Clinic doctor accused of poisoning his wife vacates town home
Rochester businesses react to Mayo Clinic's new initiative
Downtown Rochester businesses react to Mayo Clinic’s new initiative
KTTC Toy Drive for Christmas Anonymous
KTTC Toy Drive for Christmas Anonymous returns Saturday

Latest News

A hot new business is hitting the roads of the Rochester area.
Hot new business coming to Rochester: Sauna Life
More than 550 Soldiers from the 34th Infantry Division “Red Bulls” will go on a 10-month-long...
Minnesota National Guard ‘Red Bulls” deploying to Middle East
A hot new business is hitting the roads of the Rochester area.
Hot new business coming to Rochester: Sauna Life
10 P.M. UPDATE: Armed man in crisis at shopping center confirmed dead