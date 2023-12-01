MN DNR offering harvest opportunities to fight CWD

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) -The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is taking action to curb the spread of Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) after recent discoveries this hunting season.

Hunters will soon be able to harvest deer during a late-season CWD management hunt.

Deer Permit Area 342, near Wabasha, is being added to other DPAs in southeastern Minnesota and the south metro area.

A deer recently harvested there tested positive for CWD.

The late-season hunt will run from Dec. 15-17.

To encourage participation, the DNR allows for more flexibility in licenses and permits and there are no restrictions on the number of deer a hunter can take.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.