Light weekend snow possible; A warming trend next week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The spell of bright and mild weather we enjoyed to round out November is behind us, and now it’s cloudier and colder to start December. A storm system is brushing past our area to the south, bringing clouds to end our week. High temperatures will be in the low and mid-30s with a light northeast breeze.

Clouds will hang around tonight with light winds, and overnight low temperatures will be in the seasonably chilly low 20s.

There will be clouds and a few breaks of sunshine in the area on Saturday with light southeast winds. High temperatures will be fairly comfortable for early December, mainly in the mid and upper 30s. A storm system from the southwest will thicken our cloud cover late in the afternoon and it will later bring light snow during the late evening.

Light snow will continue for much of the area Saturday night as the storm system grazes us to the southeast. Snowfall accumulation will be light, however, generally less than an inch. The highest totals will be south and southeast of Rochester.

The snow will taper off early Sunday morning with breaks of sunshine possible in the afternoon hours. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid and upper 30s with a slight northwest breeze.

There will be another chance of light snow next Monday night and Tueday morning. Snowfall will again likely be on the light side from that “clipper” type storm. We’ll have partly sunny skies in the afternoon hours Tuesday. High temperatures will be in the mid and upper 30s to start next week.

Warm air will build northward into the region in the middle and latter portion of next week. Expect partly sunny skies in the area with high temperatures warming from the upper 30s on Wednesday to the low and mid-40s for the end of the week.

