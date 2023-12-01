Light snow chance this weekend; Mild temperatures next week

Highs in the 40s next week
By Nick Jansen
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We have some active weather on the way for this weekend and then a big warming trend into next week.

In case you missed the Northern Lights early Friday morning, here are a couple of photos from across the region.

Christine Lawrie in Wisconsin
Christine Lawrie in Wisconsin(KTTC)
Jeff Boyne in La Crosse
Jeff Boyne in La Crosse(KTTC)

The Northern Lights started to appear early Friday morning. The best viewing was around 3-5 a.m. on Friday.

Weekend outlook
Weekend outlook(KTTC)

Temperatures this weekend will be slightly above seasonal averages in the middle and upper 30s. Some areas in northern Iowa could reach near 40 on both days. A weak low-pressure will move across the region late Saturday night with the chance of light snowfall. Snowfall amounts are expected to be minimal.

Snowfall forecast
Snowfall forecast(KTTC)

Snowfall accumulations are expected to stay less than 1″ across SE MN and NE IA. The “best chance” of snow will be to the southeast of I-90.

10-day forecast
10-day forecast(KTTC)

Temperatures next week could be around 15-20 degrees above average next week. High temperatures could reach into the upper 40s near 50° by the end of the week. With the warmer temperatures next week dry conditions are likely throughout most of the week.

Nick

