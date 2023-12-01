Hot new business coming to Rochester: Sauna Life

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A hot new business is hitting the roads of the Rochester area.

Sauna Life is mobile, wood burning sauna company now available for rentals.

At Sauna Life, the owners follow the traditional Finnish ways of sauna to relax, recover, and refresh the mind and body.

Finns believe in the cleansing and spiritual aspects of a wood fired sauna.

There is delivery within a 10-mile radius of Rochester. Deliveries further than 10 miles will incur a $4/mile delivery charge.

Delivery also includes selected package items, set up at your location and the staff will teach you how fire up the sauna and answer any questions you have.

Sauna Life’s saunas are each operated by firewood, included in each rental.

Experts say there are a variety of health benefits including Detoxification Increased, Blood Circulation and Stress Management.

