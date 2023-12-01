Hot new business coming to Rochester: Sauna Life

A hot new business is hitting the roads of the Rochester area.
A hot new business is hitting the roads of the Rochester area.(KTTC)
By Darian Leddy
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:47 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A hot new business is hitting the roads of the Rochester area.

Sauna Life is mobile, wood burning sauna company now available for rentals.

At Sauna Life, the owners follow the traditional Finnish ways of sauna to relax, recover, and refresh the mind and body.

Finns believe in the cleansing and spiritual aspects of a wood fired sauna.

There is delivery within a 10-mile radius of Rochester. Deliveries further than 10 miles will incur a $4/mile delivery charge.

Delivery also includes selected package items, set up at your location and the staff will teach you how fire up the sauna and answer any questions you have.

Sauna Life’s saunas are each operated by firewood, included in each rental.

Experts say there are a variety of health benefits including Detoxification Increased, Blood Circulation and Stress Management.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RPD responds to T.J. Maxx Plaza
UPDATE: Armed man in crisis at shopping center confirmed dead
Goodhue teen killed in Randolph crash
Goodhue teen killed in Randolph crash Wednesday
Connor Bowman vacates town home
Former Mayo Clinic doctor accused of poisoning his wife vacates town home
Rochester businesses react to Mayo Clinic's new initiative
Downtown Rochester businesses react to Mayo Clinic’s new initiative
KTTC Toy Drive for Christmas Anonymous
KTTC Toy Drive for Christmas Anonymous returns Saturday

Latest News

10 P.M. UPDATE: Armed man in crisis at shopping center confirmed dead
Great Start childcare bill proposed ahead of next session.
DFL lawmakers propose new childcare plan that would lower costs statewide
KTTC News at 6
Senate tour focuses on wastewater needs in area communities
Senate Capital Investment Committee tour
Senate tour focuses on wastewater needs in area communities