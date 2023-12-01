Anonymous donor matching gifts to Channel One Regional Foodbank through Dec. 31

Channel One Regional Food Bank
By KTTC Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 1:26 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – An anonymous donor is matching every gift given to Channel One Regional Food Bank up to $50,000 through December 31.

According to Channel One, grocery price inflation has risen as much as 11% which makes it harder for families to put food on the table.

Channel One goes on to say the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) 2022 annual food security report shows 1-in-7 people, including 1-in-5 children in the U.S. live in food insecure households.

From the year prior, it’s a 30% and 40% increase. It also is the highest rate and number since 2014, and is the largest one-year increase since 2008.

“Not only does this donation itself go a long way toward preventing people from going hungry but the matching gift will broaden the impact, inspiring generosity in others, and helping Channel One raise much needed funds this holiday season!” said Channel One Regional Food Bank Executive Director Virginia Witherspoon Merritt.

Channel One said the anonymous donor will provide twice the support to the food bank.

People can make a gift to Channel One by December 31 online at here or send a check to Channel One Regional Food Bank, 131 35th Street SE, Rochester, MN 55904.

