Univ. of Iowa Professor helps develop Time Magazine Invention of the Year

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Time Magazine released its best inventions of the year last month. A University of Iowa professor had a hand in the development of one of those inventions.

That invention is called TEMPO. It stands for Tropospheric Emissions: Monitoring Pollution. It’s a satellite that was launched into space and monitors air pollution. Professor Jun Wang with the University of Iowa said TEMPO has been 10 years in the making.

Wang, professor and interim chair of chemical and biochemical engineering at the University of Iowa was a part of the team who helped make TEMPO a reality.

He, along with other scientists from across the country, worked with NASA to make the invention a reality.

”This is a very revolutionary instrument because now you can have around the clock measurements,” Wang said.

Before TEMPO, satellites measuring air quality could only send back readings once a day on a 2-dimensional plain. TEMPO can send back data every hour on a 3-dimensional plain.

”If they are closer down to the surface, then they will have a bigger impact on the quality of air that we breathe because we live at the surface,” Wang said.

He related the invention to what was seen from the Canadian wildfire smoke over the summer months. He said the 3D monitoring will be able to give information on where in the atmosphere smoke like that is sitting, and when it is the most dangerous to breathe.

”By using TEMPO, you are able to do a better projection of that. You will be better able to track when and where they are coming to our neighborhood,” Wang said.

TEMPO just sent back its first air quality readings to scientists in August as shown in this video from NASA. It shows real time measurements of pollutants in the air, something Wang thinks could lead to improvement in pollution levels and people’s health.

”By measuring air pollutants in every hour, better predicting air quality, we can provide a better alert to our citizens so that they can avoid the exposure to the high level of air pollutants as much as possible,” Wang said.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.