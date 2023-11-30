State lawmakers tour southeast Minnesota projects in need of funding

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A bus full of state lawmakers, all members of the Senate’s Capital Investment Committee (CPC), toured southeast Minnesota Wednesday to learn more about development projects in communities from Albert Lea to Winona.

“We know that communities all over the state have essential infrastructure needs, and we will just be doing the best we can to spread the money as widely as we can,” said State Senator Sandra Pappas (DFL-St. Paul), Chair of the Senate CPC.

Southeast Minnesota communities say that state funding for a lot of these city development and infrastructure projects would help with the finishing touches on these projects.

In Rochester, lawmakers learned about what new features could come to Rochester International Airport, such as solar energy and an updated parking facility. The legislators also took a walk by the Zumbro River in downtown Rochester, where the city presented its plans to bring big time changes to the riverfront.

When it comes to where the money will end up, lawmakers said there is still much to discuss.

“It’s really up to what the Members want to fund, what their priorities are in their districts,” Sen. Pappas said. “I still have to get the votes. I have to get my entire caucus plus seven Republicans. It needs to be very bipartisan, needs to be both rural Minnesota and metro area.”

The Senate CPC is a bipartisan committee. Rochester Senator Carla Nelson (R) is a member and took part in the tour.

The state’s Management and Budget website estimates a $2 billion budget surplus for the 2024 legislative session.

