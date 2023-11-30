Slot player turns $5 into $1.3 million jackpot at Las Vegas casino

A lucky gambler from Texas won $1.3 million on a slot machine in Las Vegas.
A lucky gambler from Texas won $1.3 million on a slot machine in Las Vegas.(Caesars Entertainment)
By C.C. McCandless and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 8:26 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - A visitor from Texas turned his Vegas trip into a million-dollar payday.

According to Caesars Entertainment, a guest won a jackpot for $1,390,820 on Monday after placing a $5 wager while playing a slot machine at the Paris Las Vegas hotel-casino.

Casino representatives identified the man as “John from Texas” when referring to the lucky gambler.

Earlier this month, KVVU reported another slot player turned a $5 wager into a $1.3 million jackpot while visiting a casino on the Las Vegas Strip.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash Graphic
Four taken to hospital after school bus and car collide on Highway 14
Mayo Clinic announces details on investment in Rochester
Mayo Clinic shares details on investment in downtown Rochester
Dover-Eyota Schools
Racially-motivated incident being investigated at Dover-Eyota
Highway 14 closed near Winona as seen on mn511.org
Highway 14 open again in Winona County after crash
PEM teachers pushing for changes from school board
PEM teachers pushing for changes from school board

Latest News

In this Saturday, March 28, 2015 photo, Former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger speaks...
Henry Kissinger, secretary of state under Presidents Nixon and Ford, dies at 100
A Hunting Shack Christmas
‘A Hunting Shack Christmas’ opens this weekend
The United States is sending 54,000 pounds of food and medicine to Gaza. The first shipment...
Israel releases more Palestinian prisoners on sixth day of Gaza truce after Hamas frees 16 hostages
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators urge divestment at MN State Board of Investment meeting