Shakespeare’s Bloody Awful Christmas starts Friday.

Shakespeare's Bloody Awful Christmas
Shakespeare's Bloody Awful Christmas(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Get ready for ‘Shakespeare’s Bloody Awful Christmas’ beginning Dec. 1, 2, 8, 9, 15 and 16 at 7:30 p.m. A 2 p.m. performance will be on Dec. 9. The play will be at Peace United Church of Christ. The play is promoted as a romantic, comedy musical based on a version of Hamlet. General admission tickets are $20.

Music Director Jaymi Wilson dropped by our Midwest Access studio to talk more about the event. If you would like more information, you can check out the website here or call 507-282-6117.

