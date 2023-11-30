Potential northern lights event ahead; Light weekend snow possible

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re enjoying a bright and tranquil Thursday afternoon in the area, even though a cold front moved through the area this morning. Expect mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the low 40s. Readings this afternoon will be several degrees colder than the upper 40s we enjoyed on Wednesday, but we’ll still be slightly warmer than the seasonal average. A brisk northwest breeze behind the front will keep wind chill levels in the 30s.

Skies will remain clear tonight until the predawn hours Friday morning, setting the stage for good viewing of the northern lights. There’s a high probability of aurora developing across much of North America tonight. The best time to view the aurora will be 9 PM to 3 AM Friday morning. Temperatures will start in the 20s this evening before falling to the upper teens later in the night with a light north breeze.

Clouds will slowly thicken across the area on Friday, and temperatures will only warm a few degrees during the day. Expect readings in the low 30s in the afternoon with a light northeast breeze.

A storm system will slide into the region over the weekend, keeping our skies generally gray, and bringing a chance of light snow for the middle of the weekend. Light snow will possibly develop in the mid-evening hours on Saturday night. The snow will taper off in the early morning hours on Sunday, with flurries possible for much of the day. Snowfall totals are still in question, but as it stands right now, a light coating of accumulation is expected. High temperatures this weekend will be in the mid-30s.

There will be another chance of light snow next Monday evening with increasing clouds during the day. High temperatures will be in the mid-30s on Monday.

A few light snow showers or flurries will be possible early next Tuesday, otherwise, the remainder of next week will be fairly quiet and progressively warmer. Expect high temperatures climbing to the upper 30s and low 40s late in the week.

