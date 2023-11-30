One-on-one with Rochester Public Schools superintendent on new proposal, possibility of another referendum

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After a packed school board meeting Tuesday night, Rochester Public Schools Superintendent Kent Pekel sat down with KTTC Wednesday to further discuss the proposal and to give insight into his recommendations.

Pekel said the Attendance Options Redesign plan, if implemented, would lead to the closure of three schools and change in the transportation system. This plan would also include an expansion of the district’s school-age childcare programs.

Pekel said the proposal is full of hard decisions. He said he wants to put the failed referendum behind him.

“I’ve got to make sure we have a balanced budget for the year ahead. I think it’s probably time, at least for me to say, alright, that’s the past. We’re hitting the reset button and we’re moving forward.”

Pekel also said he does wonder what previous RPS leadership was thinking when it decided to build a new Longfellow Elementary School. He said the former Longfellow building is the first place he visited as superintendent. He said he was surprised to find out it was moving into a bigger building.

“They moved into a beautiful building and it was half full,” he said. “So, it has been an issue. And then, to make it more complex, because the families who live in that neighborhood could not be forced to organize their lives in that calendar, we’ve been bussing almost 200 kids who live in that area to Franklin, which has a traditional calendar, which costs more money. I think K-8s are an awesome model for many students. It allows middle school to come right in the same building with the same staff as elementary school. It would more fully utilize that building, which, candidly, if we didn’t do something would remain underutilized and that’s not an efficient use of the public’s tax dollars.”

Pekel said he will be asking the board to renew the current operating tax levy that expires in 2025, and explained another referendum is possible.

“Will there be another referendum on the ballot? As you can probably tell, the math says there needs to be,” Pekel said. “I said I would recommend another referendum to the school board sometime during the 2024-2025 school year and we are just beginning to think about what the focus of the referendum might be; how much funding it might request. And what kind of referendum we might request because there are several different types. So stay tuned for that.”

He said he knows some people are upset about the proposal, but added it could be worse.

“School districts that avoid the hard decisions, risk putting themselves in a spiral,” he said. “They risk getting to the point where they are subsidizing too many schools that are under enrolled, or you are paying so many staff that we don’t have enough to cover or fund that you end up quite quickly in statutory operating debt that the state of Minnesota will come and take you over. That’s not in the cards for Rochester Public Schools anytime immediately and I am committed, and our school board is committed, to have that never happen. But mathematically, it could happen if we don’t make some hard decisions.”

The public will soon be able to give feedback on the proposal in the form of virtual and in-person meetings. A decision needs to be made by February 1.

