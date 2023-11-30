Olmsted County crews are preparing for the winter season

By Kamie Roesler
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –The Olmsted County Public Works crews are getting ready for winter, when the snow begins to fall. Kamie Roesler stopped by the shop on Thursday to check out all the preparations underway.

She was able to chat with Olmsted County Commissioner Gregg Wright and a plow driver, Cory Knutson.

If you would like to learn more about Olmsted County routes and snow removal, click here: https://www.olmstedcounty.gov/sites/default/files/2020-10/snow-ice.pdf

County website can be found here: https://www.olmstedcounty.gov/post/olmsted-county-snow-removal-policy

