Minnesota to add new vape option for Medical Marijuana

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Minnesota will add dry herb vaporization to the list of approved delivery methods in the state’s medical cannabis program.

It will become legal effective August 1, 2024.

Dry herb vaporization is a new “fast-acting” option for patients.

Currently, there are three fast-acting options including sublingual tinctures, oil-based vaporizers, and combustible smoking.

The Minnesota Department of Health’s Office of Medical Cannabis rejected petitions for plants, concentrates, oil and weed nuggets, and rosin as other delivery options.

The state rejected delivery options that did not have peer-reviewed studies it felt demonstrated evidence of benefit to patients.

Office of Medical Cannabis also considered adding more conditions that qualified for medical marijuana but they ended up rejecting them “due to a lack of evidence or because they had been previously considered.”

The rejected conditions included anxiety, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), and opioid use disorder.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.