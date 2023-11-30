Mantorville Olde Fashioned Christmas this weekend!

MANTORVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) –The Mantorville Chamber of Commerce will put on an Olde Fashioned Christmas in the historic district in downtown Mantorville. The event is Saturday December 2 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cookie tins, crafts, horse drawn wagon rides, carolers and of course Santa. Terry Eckstein and Missy Lushinsky represent the chamber and were guests on Midwest Access Thursday to talk more about the event.

If you would like additional information, you can check out the Facebook page here.

