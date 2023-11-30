Large police presence at Rochester shopping center

RPD responds to T.J. Maxx Plaza
RPD responds to T.J. Maxx Plaza(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 2:35 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Police are responding to a developing situation at T.J. Maxx Plaza in southwest Rochester.

According to the department, officers are responding to a person in crisis.

The public is asked to stay away from the shopping center as crisis negotiators work with the subject for a peaceful resolution.

KTTC has a crew at the scene and will update this story as new information is made available.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash Graphic
Four taken to hospital after school bus and car collide on Highway 14
Connor Bowman vacates town home
Former Mayo Clinic doctor accused of poisoning his wife vacates town home
Highway 14 closed near Winona as seen on mn511.org
Highway 14 open again in Winona County after crash
Reed Ryan
UMD football player Reed Ryan dies at age 22 after cardiac arrest
Rochester businesses react to Mayo Clinic's new initiative
Downtown Rochester businesses react to Mayo Clinic’s new initiative

Latest News

Olde Fashioned Christmas in Mantorville
Mantorville Olde Fashioned Christmas this weekend!
Northwest Dental Group in Rochester
Electric Oral B IO Toothbrush Giveaway
Goodhue teen killed in Randolph crash
Goodhue teen killed in Randolph crash Wednesday
KTTC News Now