Large police presence at Rochester shopping center
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 2:35 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Police are responding to a developing situation at T.J. Maxx Plaza in southwest Rochester.
According to the department, officers are responding to a person in crisis.
The public is asked to stay away from the shopping center as crisis negotiators work with the subject for a peaceful resolution.
KTTC has a crew at the scene and will update this story as new information is made available.
