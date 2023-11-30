Large police presence at Rochester shopping center

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Police are responding to a developing situation at T.J. Maxx Plaza in southwest Rochester.

According to the department, officers are responding to a person in crisis.

The public is asked to stay away from the shopping center as crisis negotiators work with the subject for a peaceful resolution.

KTTC has a crew at the scene and will update this story as new information is made available.

