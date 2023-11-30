KIDS WITH COURAGE: Mara Duscher

Mara Duscher enjoys a visit from a therapy dog at the Ronald McDonald House.
Mara Duscher enjoys a visit from a therapy dog at the Ronald McDonald House.(Smoley-Duscher family)
By Caitlin Alexander
Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – This Thanksgiving season, KTTC’s November Kid With Courage has a lot to be grateful for.

Mara Duscher spoke with KTTC at a celebration of the “Paw Pals” program at the Ronald McDonald House Midwest | MN, WI, IA in Rochester this fall.

She lives in Alexandria, Minnesota, but had been recovering in Rochester after a major procedure.

“Being able to see dogs here, being able to hug them and pet them, it really makes me feel like I’m at home,” Mara said.

Mara’s heart troubles began when she was four days old.

“She had elevated heart rate, rushed her to the ER,” Mara’s mother, Carrie Smoley, recalled.

But she said there were no clear answers.

Mara’s family came to Mayo Clinic when she was about three months old.

Her diagnosis was Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome with Supraventricular tachycardia (SVT). It’s a fairly rare condition, according to Mayo Clinic, that can cause a fast heartbeat. Mara also has cardiomyopathy which makes it harder for Mara’s heart to pump blood to the rest of the body.

Mara had several years of ups and downs until she suffered a cardiac arrest in April 2019 when she was just nine years old.

Mara suffered a cardiac arrest at age nine.
Mara suffered a cardiac arrest at age nine.(Smoley-Duscher family)

“[She was] in bed, sleeping, and I had to do CPR and shock her twice before EMS got there,” Smoley said.

After about 3 years, Mara began developing more arrhythmias.

Doctors determined there was not much more they could do with medications or treatment.

“So, that’s what led us to this heart transplant,” Smoley said.

KTTC asked Mara how she felt when she learned there was a heart available for her.

“I felt like I was going to vomit!” she said.

Mara went under the knife in July of this year and recovered at the Ronald McDonald House.

She enjoyed activities like crafts and visits from therapy dogs.

“They’re really, like, supportive, and everyone’s kind of like a big family here,” Mara said.

With her new heart and spirits high, Mara can return to activities she loves, like swimming and playing percussion in the marching band.

Mara and parents
Mara and parents(Smoley-Duscher family)

If you know a Kid With Courage Caitlin should meet, email her at kidswithcourage@kttc.com.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash Graphic
Four taken to hospital after school bus and car collide on Highway 14
Mayo Clinic announces details on investment in Rochester
Mayo Clinic shares details on investment in downtown Rochester
Dover-Eyota Schools
Racially-motivated incident being investigated at Dover-Eyota
Highway 14 closed near Winona as seen on mn511.org
Highway 14 open again in Winona County after crash
PEM teachers pushing for changes from school board
PEM teachers pushing for changes from school board

Latest News

A Hunting Shack Christmas
‘A Hunting Shack Christmas’ opens this weekend
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators urge divestment at MN State Board of Investment meeting
Attending MN State Board of Investment Meeting
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators urge divestment at MN State Board of Investment meeting
Rochester businesses react to Mayo Clinic's new initiative