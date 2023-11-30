KIDS WITH COURAGE: Mara Duscher

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – This Thanksgiving season, KTTC’s November Kid With Courage has a lot to be grateful for.

Mara Duscher spoke with KTTC at a celebration of the “Paw Pals” program at the Ronald McDonald House Midwest | MN, WI, IA in Rochester this fall.

She lives in Alexandria, Minnesota, but had been recovering in Rochester after a major procedure.

“Being able to see dogs here, being able to hug them and pet them, it really makes me feel like I’m at home,” Mara said.

Mara’s heart troubles began when she was four days old.

“She had elevated heart rate, rushed her to the ER,” Mara’s mother, Carrie Smoley, recalled.

But she said there were no clear answers.

Mara’s family came to Mayo Clinic when she was about three months old.

Her diagnosis was Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome with Supraventricular tachycardia (SVT). It’s a fairly rare condition, according to Mayo Clinic, that can cause a fast heartbeat. Mara also has cardiomyopathy which makes it harder for Mara’s heart to pump blood to the rest of the body.

Mara had several years of ups and downs until she suffered a cardiac arrest in April 2019 when she was just nine years old.

Mara suffered a cardiac arrest at age nine. (Smoley-Duscher family)

“[She was] in bed, sleeping, and I had to do CPR and shock her twice before EMS got there,” Smoley said.

After about 3 years, Mara began developing more arrhythmias.

Doctors determined there was not much more they could do with medications or treatment.

“So, that’s what led us to this heart transplant,” Smoley said.

KTTC asked Mara how she felt when she learned there was a heart available for her.

“I felt like I was going to vomit!” she said.

Mara went under the knife in July of this year and recovered at the Ronald McDonald House.

She enjoyed activities like crafts and visits from therapy dogs.

“They’re really, like, supportive, and everyone’s kind of like a big family here,” Mara said.

With her new heart and spirits high, Mara can return to activities she loves, like swimming and playing percussion in the marching band.

Mara and parents (Smoley-Duscher family)

