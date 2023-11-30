‘A Hunting Shack Christmas’ opens this weekend

A Hunting Shack Christmas
A Hunting Shack Christmas(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:41 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –The Mantorville Theatre Company presents a new holiday comedy starting on Saturday Dec. 2. -17. A Hunting Shack Christmas is described by the theatre as “A true Minnesota comedy featuring deer heads, passive aggressiveness and great big jars of unidentifiable pickled things.”

Performances start at 7:30 p.m. and Sun. at 2 p.m. Cheryl Frarck is the Director and Board Member of the theatre and a guest on Midwest Access Thursday.

If you would like to get tickets you can visit the website here or call (507) 635-5420.

