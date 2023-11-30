How will recent Rochester developments impact real estate?

How will recent Rochester developments impact real estate?
By Olivia Prondzinski
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 10:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Between recent proposed budgets cuts in the Rochester Public School District and a multi-billion-dollar announcement from Mayo Clinic, Rochester is going to look a little different in a few years.

Major changes like these are often reflected in local real estate. Rochester realtor Karl Rogers explained the performance of a school district plays a big role.

“One of the factors that come up a lot for buyers searching with younger kids in the family is the school districts so I think the recent changes will surely have an impact,” Roger said.

However, Mayo Clinic’s colossal investment in Rochester has ensured Olmsted County home values aren’t going to decrease anytime soon.

“This will be a regional bump in economic activity including housing,” realtor Eric Brownlow said.

It is going to be give and take. According to Brownlow, a gradual increase in employment numbers could be good for housing.

“This will be a gradual process, which is good. It’ll be good for the economy; it’ll be good for the housing market,” Brownlow explained.

The increase in property value could almost be too good.

“For sellers it’s going to continue to increase property values and it’s going to be a great thing. On the buying side it could add more stress for affordability issues,” Roger said.

Realtors don’t expect changes to be visible for another few years. If it will be better for buyers or sellers it will depend on future inventory and interest rates.

