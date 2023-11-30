A house explodes and bursts into flames in Minnesota, killing at least 1 person, fire chief says

Authorities say an early morning explosion and subsequent fire leveled a home in a St. Paul, Minnesota, suburb, killing one person
Authorities say an early morning explosion and subsequent fire leveled a home in a St. Paul,...
Authorities say an early morning explosion and subsequent fire leveled a home in a St. Paul, Minnesota, suburb, killing one person.(CNN Newsource)
By MARGERY A. BECK
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 1:14 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

An explosion and subsequent fire leveled a home in a St. Paul, Minnesota, suburb early Thursday, killing at least one person, a fire official said.

The explosion happened just after 6:15 a.m. in South St. Paul, said South Metro Fire Department Chief Mark Juelfs. Firefighters arrived within minutes and quickly extinguished the flames, Juelfs said. An initial search of the demolished home turned up one person dead inside the garage.

Authorities haven't yet identified the person and don't yet know if there were other people in the house, Juelfs said. "We can't confirm whether there are additional victims until we sort through a lot of the debris,” he said.

Fire officials are working with local police and public works officials to determine the cause of the blast, Juelfs said.

South St. Paul is a city of about 21,000 about 8 miles (13kilometers) south of St. Paul.

Most Read

Crash Graphic
Four taken to hospital after school bus and car collide on Highway 14
Connor Bowman vacates town home
Former Mayo Clinic doctor accused of poisoning his wife vacates town home
Highway 14 closed near Winona as seen on mn511.org
Highway 14 open again in Winona County after crash
Reed Ryan
UMD football player Reed Ryan dies at age 22 after cardiac arrest
Rochester businesses react to Mayo Clinic's new initiative
Downtown Rochester businesses react to Mayo Clinic’s new initiative

Latest News

FILE - A pedestrian mall leads to the campus of the Mayo Clinic complex, center, on July 2,...
Mayo Clinic announces $5 billion expansion of Minnesota campus
Minnesotas head coach Dean Evason, rear center, attends the NHL Global Series Sweden ice...
Minnesota Wild fire coach Dean Evason, assistant Bob Woods after losing 14 of their first 19 games
FILE - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks with reporters in the state Capitol, Oct. 17, 2023, in...
Report says Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers used alternate email under name of Hall of Fame pitcher
FILE - After signing a declaration of candidacy to run for president and walking out of the...
Rep. Dean Phillips, a Democrat running for president, says he won’t run for re-election to Congress