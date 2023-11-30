Goodhue teen killed in Randolph crash Wednesday

RANDOLPH, Minn. (KTTC) – A 17-year-old from Goodhue was killed in a crash Wednesday morning after being ejected from his truck.

Tayven Geiger was driving north on Highway 56 when his Ford Ranger left the road, entered a ditch and rolled over. He was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Minnesota State Patrol says the roads were snowy and icy at the time of the crash.

The rollover crash happened just south of 292nd St. E in Randolph.

