Goodhue German Christmas Market opens this weekend

GOODHUE, Minn. (KTTC) –The first Saturday of every December, downtown Goodhue located at 212 N. 2nd St., holds an annual German Christmas celebration. The outdoor market begins at 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visitors can take pictures with Santa, experience horse-drawn wagon rides, crafters, vendors, food and more.

Committe members Sharon Buck, Peg O’Connor and Carolyn Ryan were guests on Midwest Access Tuesday to talk more about the event.

If you would like more information, you can check out the Facebook page here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.