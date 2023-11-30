Downtown Rochester businesses react to Mayo Clinic’s new initiative

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Downtown Rochester small businesses have mixed reactions to Mayo Clinic’s $5-billion investment announced this week.

Mayo Clinic’s initiative is to improve patient experience, transform healthcare and redesign the Rochester campus. It will add five new buildings to meet the needs of patients for the next 100-years, according to Mayo Clinic officials.

KTTC spoke with local business owners and received mixed reaction to this project.

“Yeah, I think it’s exciting anytime that there’s investments downtown, hopefully bringing a lot more people down,” Ryan Balow, owner of ThaiPop, said. “We saw a lot of people, you know, transitioning to working at home, so we’re hoping that comes back and I think this is definitely a positive sign.”

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, some said the traffic of people in downtown Rochester has slowly started to make a comeback. They suspect Mayo’s initiative could help with that.

“You know, bringing more employees back downtown is something that everyone will benefit from operating businesses here,” Naura Anderson, operator of Chateua Theatre, said. “You know, post-construction that’s going to be fantastic for all of us.”

Now some small businesses are seeing the positive light of this new initiative, while others said it is not that straight forward.

“Supporting the existing small businesses that remain, but my greatest fear is there’s going to be fewer small businesses in the future, " John Kruesel, owner of John Kruesel General Merchandise, said. “This complex one will have access to it via subways, skyways, and I think that means that there will be less traffic on the sidewalks.”

While some small businesses think the initiative will bring more people, others think differently.

“No. Why would that bring people downtown to see the new building? No. I mean, what would they come down for? They don’t like coming downtown now. I mean, I hear that from my regular customers. That’s why, you know, my business is nothing like it used to be,” Linda Smith, owner of Optical Vision W/ Flair, said. “I mean, I used to do a lot more business, but now it’s just done the same. I mean, look at all the places that have closed up.”

The construction is expected to begin in early 2024 with building demolition, but Mayo said a set plan is not in place, with the project workflow reported to come together as the initiative begins.

