A deferent kind of bingo at Broadway Bar and Pizza

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –If you are a fan of bingo then you may want to check out Broadway Bar and Pizza for its ‘Designer Purse and Power Tool Bingo’. The event is Saturday Dec. 2 at 1 p.m. and helps benefit the Elks Lodge #1091. The event costs $30 for a book with 12 games with a $5 cash bingo blackout game. No reservations required.

Assistant Manager Carmen Mergen of Broadway Bar and Pizza was a guest on Midwest Access Thursday as well as Ray Watson and Shelly Holman representing the Rochester Elks Lodge #1091.

If you would like more information about the bingo event, you can reach the Facebook page here. or call (507) 208-4111.

