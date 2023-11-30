Deadly explosion levels South St. Paul home

By KTTC Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
South St. Paul, Minn. (KTTC) – One person is dead after a home was flattened in an early morning explosion in the metro area. Crews have been searching for other potential victims.

Firefighters were called to the scene in South St. Paul just after 6:15 a.m. Thursday.

South Metro Fire, Inver Grove Heights and Mendota Heights Fire departments all responded after the home was completely blown off its foundation.

Our NBC Affiliate in the metro, KARE 11, is reporting that one person is confirmed dead.

It is not clear who else was in the home at the time, leading to a search for others.

Xcel Energy has a crew on the scene looking for any natural gas leaks.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is carefully examining the rubble.

