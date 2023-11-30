Christmas Anonymous gearing up for toy and clothing drive

Christmas Anonymous donation gathering begins Thursday.
By Darian Leddy
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 4:51 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Volunteers with Christmas Anonymous are busying getting ready for their annual toy and clothing drive.

Every year, the nonprofit gathers donations and then organizes them at Christ United Methodist Church in Rochester to create the Christmas Anonymous Store.

Families are then able to come by and shop for gifts for their families, all at no cost. More than 500 families are signed up this year, accounting for an estimated 1,200 kids.

Now until this Saturday you can drop off new and gently used toys and clothing at the church. Thursday you can drop off between 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Friday it’s 11a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday is 9 a.m.- noon.

Additionally, KTTC is hosting our toy drive with Christmas Anonymous this Saturday. Stop by any time between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the station just off of Bandel Road to help us fill up a huge truck with toys. Later that day, we’ll drop off those donations at the church.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash Graphic
Four taken to hospital after school bus and car collide on Highway 14
Highway 14 closed near Winona as seen on mn511.org
Highway 14 open again in Winona County after crash
Connor Bowman vacates town home
Former Mayo Clinic doctor accused of poisoning his wife vacates town home
Reed Ryan
UMD football player Reed Ryan dies at age 22 after cardiac arrest
PEM teachers pushing for changes from school board
PEM teachers pushing for changes from school board

Latest News

Christmas Anonymous donation gathering begins Thursday.
Christmas Anonymous donations begin
State lawmakers tour southeast Minnesota projects in need of funding
Rochester veterinarians keeping an eye on canines with respiratory complex symptoms
State lawmakers tour southeast Minnesota projects in need of funding
State lawmakers tour southeast Minnesota projects in need of funding