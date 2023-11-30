Christmas Anonymous gearing up for toy and clothing drive

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Volunteers with Christmas Anonymous are busying getting ready for their annual toy and clothing drive.

Every year, the nonprofit gathers donations and then organizes them at Christ United Methodist Church in Rochester to create the Christmas Anonymous Store.

Families are then able to come by and shop for gifts for their families, all at no cost. More than 500 families are signed up this year, accounting for an estimated 1,200 kids.

Now until this Saturday you can drop off new and gently used toys and clothing at the church. Thursday you can drop off between 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Friday it’s 11a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday is 9 a.m.- noon.

Additionally, KTTC is hosting our toy drive with Christmas Anonymous this Saturday. Stop by any time between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the station just off of Bandel Road to help us fill up a huge truck with toys. Later that day, we’ll drop off those donations at the church.

