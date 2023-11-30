125 Live is looking for holiday season food donations

125 Live is looking for holiday season food donations(KTTC)
By Matt Rineer
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The season of giving is here, and one community center is looking to help those in need.

125 Live is holding a Reverse Advent Calendar event throughout the month of December.

People will be able to make donations of various food items to the center’s food pantry. 125 Live is looking for different items each day of the event.

“But we do know there are other key items we benefit from having,” 125 Live director of operations Ken Baerg said. " So, day one was asking for soups, day two we are asking for peanut butter, were asking for just little key staples that will enable our users, these individuals that come into our pantry to kind of get the most out of their pantry at home.”

The pantry is accepting any donations regardless of which day of the calendar it is during the holiday season. This event begins on December 1, and ends on December 24.

The full schedule of the event and which items 125 Live is looking for on specific days is available on their Facebook page.

