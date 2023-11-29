WATCH: Full interview with RPS Superintendent Pekel about budget cuts proposal

Kent Pekel, RPS Superintendent
Kent Pekel, RPS Superintendent(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 12:18 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – KTTC spoke with Rochester Public Schools (RPS) Superintendent Kent Pekel Wednesday morning after Pekel presented the Attendance Options Redesign proposal to the Schools Board Tuesday evening.

The ten-point proposal, would close three schools, realign four others and set new attendance boundaries for schools.

You can watch the full interview with Pekel at the top of this story.

