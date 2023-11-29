WATCH: Full interview with RPS Superintendent Pekel about budget cuts proposal

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – KTTC spoke with Rochester Public Schools (RPS) Superintendent Kent Pekel Wednesday morning after Pekel presented the Attendance Options Redesign proposal to the Schools Board Tuesday evening.

The ten-point proposal, would close three schools, realign four others and set new attendance boundaries for schools.

You can watch the full interview with Pekel at the top of this story.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.